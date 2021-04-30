Advertisement

Pipeline protester blocks bridge in Giles County

Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Giles County
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Giles County(Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mountain Valley Pipeline protester blocked a pipe truck Friday as it was crossing a bridge over Sinking Creek in Maybrook, in Giles County, according to the group Appalachians Against Pipelines. The protester has locked himself to the truck.

Thomas Adams, Montgomery County resident, hydrologist, and elected Director of the Skyline Soil and Water Conservation District, said, “Many will ask: why have I chained myself to a truck carrying pipe for the Mountain Valley Pipeline? I had no choice.”

He continued, “I know what looms before us if we continue down the path with our obsessive use of fossil fuels. As a scientist and engineer who has been active in the field of water resources and hydrometeorology in the U.S. and internationally, working on issues related to climate change and global warming, I believe the science. The science is unequivocal. The consequences stemming from our use of fossil fuels and atmospheric loading of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) from anthropogenic emissions are dire. It is not hyperbole to say that we are in the midst of the collapse of global ecosystems. Scientific studies show this is happening now. This necessarily implies the death of hundreds of millions, if not billions, of humans as a direct result of global atmospheric warming.”

The blocked bridge is at the intersection of Brickyard Road and Gristmill Lane, which is being used as a pipeline access road.

Several pipeline protesters have been arrested in recent weeks in surrounding areas.

