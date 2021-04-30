Advertisement

Radford PD, Criminal Justice class release community survey

By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Radford City Police Department and a Criminal Justice class from Radford University have partnered to create a policing and safety survey for the community.

City residents are invited to participate in the survey, which should take less than 30 minutes to complete. The survey asks for opinions on the police department, and about crime and safety in neighborhoods. All answers will remain anonymous.

“Across the country recently, we have seen many communities suffering from the erosion of trust between the community and their police agencies,” said Chief Dodson. Maintaining a high level of trust with our community requires that we listen and then be responsive to their concerns. This community survey allows our agency to better understand those needs and develop appropriate responses in addressing these concerns. Our goal is to ensure that we are delivering the most professional and highest quality of law enforcement service to our community here in Radford.”

City utility customers will receive a letter with their bill explaining the survey and where it can be found. It will be available through the below platforms and locations from May 1 through May 31:

For questions, email policeinfo@radfordva.gov.

