Radford University family’s see the class of 2020 and 2021 graduate

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day for many Radford University students.

Thousands had the chance to walk the stage and graduate. It was a moment many didn’t think was going to happen, but it did.

“To see my big sister, graduate her coming home with us---so I think that’s pretty amazing,” said Jahziah Rabsatt.

“Exciting to see her walk across the stage and because she’s been there for me so many times,” Jahcia Rabsatt.

Now, they are here for her -- Chananjah Duncan and thousands of other Radford students were able to have up to 4 members of their family watch them graduate.

Both the class of 2020 and 2021 had the chance to walk the stage.

“To see me walk and finish and being a minority and seem to so like just setting a good example for them, which my mom set for me,” said Chananjah Duncan one of Radford University’s newest graduates.

This moment is special for them because her mom understands her journey all to well.

“I had Chananjah in college, I had her in college,” said Chananjah’s mother Tracey Rabsatt.

She says it was not easy, but it was worth it for her daughter to see her push through.

“I was trying not to be the statistic of the girl who goes to college and gets pregnant, and just feels like all your dreams have just vanished. I was more so like I’m going be an example I’m going to continue. Despite the challenges,” said Rabsatt.

Duncan and her family say they were happy to be at one of the 17 commencement ceremonies, between Radford University main and Radford University Carilion (RUC) campuses.

“We don’t know what the journey is going to look like, and to be a part of the graduation ceremony in a COVID moment. I’m just grateful, just very grateful,” said Rabsatt.

Each ceremony was held outdoors, all social distancing, and COVID-19 protocols were followed.

Here is a break down of the number of graduates.

Radford’s main campus 2020 graduate: 1,971

RUC 2020 graduates: 40

Main campus 2021 graduates: 1,524

RUC 2021 graduates: 239

