Roanoke Valley SPCA awarded $10K grant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Louise Lester Foundation to help animals in need.

The funding will be used to help Roanoke Valley families pay large or unexpected vet bills while also funding veterinary care for pets at the shelter.

“This money will be put to good use very quickly and will help us to replenish some of those funds. As the year goes on, we start to get a little bit low, so this grant came in at just the right time,” said Suzanne Cresswell, with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

If your pet needs an expensive veterinary procedure and you need help paying for it, you can reach out to the SPCA ahead of time.

To apply for assistance, click here.

