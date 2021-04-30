Very windy today with sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sunshine

Cooler, windy and high fire danger Friday

Warming back up by Sunday

FRIDAY

Skies clear quickly behind the cold front with sunshine returning by sunrise Friday. Also returning is the strong winds. Wind Advisories have been issued for much of the region from Friday morning through Friday afternoon where gusts may top 30-40 mph.

The front will also bring more seasonable weather for a few days with highs in the low 70s Friday and Saturday.

Wind Advisories have been issued for Friday. Gusts may top 40mph at times.

There is also a fire weather watch for the eastern part of our area because of the wind, low humidity and fire potential. Today is not a day to burn anything outside.

With low humidity levels and a gusty wind there is a high fire danger.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the “cooler” of the two weekend days with highs around 70°. Sunday will be much warmer with increasing sunshine and highs returning to the low 80s.

Based on the overall pattern, it looks like it may be safe to begin planting. No frost/freeze is expected in the next 10 days. This would take us into the second week of May which is typically beyond the latest frost and freeze.

Whether you're taking a hike or washing the car, the weekend forecast looks great.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

Sunday, into next week, the forecast turns increasingly warmer and also more unsettled with shower and storm chances returning Monday afternoon into Wednesday. A warm southwest wind will keep our area on the mild side and quite humid and unstable. Highs hold steady in the low/mid 80s through midweek.

