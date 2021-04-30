Two arrested in 2019 Franklin County murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2019 homicide in Franklin County.

Officers responded to an area near Route 116/Jubal Early Hwy. on the afternoon of October 24, 2019, where they located a body on the side of the road. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Travis Wayne Pannell, of Halifax. Pannell had been reported missing in Roanoke October 8, 2019, after last being reported seen October 4.

Pannell had been shot to death, according to investigators.

April 28, 2021, 34-year-old Patrick Antoine Davis of Danville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The next day, authorities arrested 26-year-old Mario Rayshawn Day of Roanoke, in Marietta, Georgia. Once Day is extradited back to Virginia, he will be served an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder.

