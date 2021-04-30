Va. General Assembly passes bill making balloon releases illegal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General Assembly has passed a bill making balloon releases illegal.

State and wildlife officials say balloon releases can cause hazards to the environment.

Countless deflated and tangled balloons often ending up strangling wildlife and littering beaches and waterways.

Anyone 16 or older can no longer release a balloon into the air in Virginia, or encourage children to do so.

Violators could get fined $25 dollars per balloon.

