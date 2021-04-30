Advertisement

Volvo Trucks and UAW reach tentative labor agreement

Volvo's Dublin plant in southwest Virginia
Volvo's Dublin plant in southwest Virginia(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks North America has announced the company and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. April 30, 2021. The strike began April 17.

Production will resume Monday, May 3, 2021.

Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

