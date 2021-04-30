William Byrd Middle, High School closed Friday, April 30 due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to an extended power outage in the William Byrd area, both William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School will be closed Friday, April 30, according to Roanoke Public Schools.

Appalachian Power informed the school system they do not anticipate restoring power until noon or later, therefore WBMS and WBHS students will not have classes April 30. This only applies to William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High Schools. All other county schools will be open.

