A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning a loss and celebrating a life Saturday in Fishersville.

Hundreds gathered at Crossroads Roads Baptist Church for a memorial service remembering 20-year-old Sean O’Hare, who died last week on April 25th after he fell from a railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg.

“His faith is what makes this not a funeral service, but a celebration service, celebrating the life of someone who we know exactly where they are,” Pastor Heath Spivey of Crossroads Baptist said.

O’Hare from Port Republic was a student at Liberty University and a member of the United States Air Force ROTC program.

“He loved photography and he loved each and every person in uniform hands down. He said, I just want to be that kind of officer that cares for his people. And that’s when I knew he had that spark,” a friend said at the memorial service.

O’Hare’s family, friends, and peers shared stories and even laughs to embrace O’Hare’s short but full life and to commend his close relationship to Jesus Christ.

“O my how Jesus has been honored in his death. Jesus is honored when we talk about a young man who knew him, loved him, pushed others to do the same,” another friend shared at the service.

“He said our sophomore class has worked immensely hard to finish two years of training and prepare for upcoming summer training, and he advocated for this class immensely, and I don’t know if that applies to you but I want you to know how much he loved you, how much he appreciated you,” a friend added.

Among many others, O’Hare left behind two sets of grandparents, his parents, three sisters and a little brother.

“He was so selfless in everything he did, great advice on hour four hour trips,” one of O’Hare’s sisters said at the service. His other sister added, “One of my favorite things about him was watching him talk about Christ and watching him talk about people, because he loved you guys a lot.” His third sister shared, “Thank you guys for coming here to honor Sean and honor my brother, and I am so thankful that I am his sister.”

A private graveside service was held for him at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg and Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory is handling his arrangements.

