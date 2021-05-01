Advertisement

Assisted living residents from Bedford enjoy first outing since COVID at a baseball game

Assisted Living residents got the chance to watch a baseball game and play some baseball on...
Assisted Living residents got the chance to watch a baseball game and play some baseball on Nintendo Wii.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 1, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks at an assisted living home in Bedford enjoyed their first outing since the pandemic hit.

Star City Baseball played a game Saturday afternoon and some of the fans were residents at Carriage Hill Retirement Assisted Living. Folks could chow down on the ballpark classics and also get the chance to play the game on Nintendo Wii. This outing was possible since the residents have all been vaccinated.

“With us being cooped up outside, we haven’t had an opportunity to see our families, we haven’t had an opportunity to enjoy this American dream that we live, so being able to get outside and breathe fresh air, be happy and be full of life, that’s what it’s all about.,” Brad Bolding, Executive Director of Carriage Hill Retirement, said.

He said this outing gave the residents a chance to be active once again.

