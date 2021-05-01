Christiansburg sign war ‘swag’ supports reading nonprofit

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a war that’s been going on in Christiansburg, and it’s one with friendly fire.

The Christiansburg sign war has drawn the world’s attention and gone viral on social media. Now, one local business owner has taken the momentum from it to give back to a nonprofit in town.

Jonathan Friend started the Claytor Wear website in Christiansburg. It built up a following in and around Claytor Lake.

Claytor Wear used the header of its website to do different signs, and then after a few days the site shifted its focus to giving back to the local community.

Friend created t-shirts, decals and car magnets reading, “Sign War, Christiansburg.” You can get them on the Claytor Wear website to remember this war that has brought peace and connected the community in a positive way.

“There’s some really funny and talented people that put up the signs,” Friend said. “That’s just been the most rewarding and warming feeling is just to see how the communities come together and how people that you wouldn’t suspect in working in businesses you’ve driven past 100 times just how witty they are.”

Every dollar spent on the swag goes straight to the Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley who help hundreds of adults in in the NRV who struggle with reading. Friend said it’s a good cause that speaks directly to he sign war because you need to be able to read to get it.

So far people from 19 states have raised $700 for the nonprofit. Claytor Wear wants to challenge another Christiansburg business to match the donation from this.

You can get your sign war swag here to support the nonprofit.

