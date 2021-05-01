Advertisement

Crews respond to forest fire in Rockbridge County

According to Rockbridge County Fire, there is no current danger to those in the area, however, multiple residents independently chose to leave their homes.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are responding Friday night to the area of Wildwood Lane and Farmhouse Road for a forest fire.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the flames, and described the reach as large but without any specific acreage yet.

Multiple forestry units responded to help get the fire contained, while a handful of volunteer fire departments are aiding with structure protection.

Check back for updates.

