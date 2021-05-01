Advertisement

Dry conditions expected through weekend

An active weather pattern looks to return next week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonable and very dry today
  • Warmer temperatures expected Sunday
  • Multiple chance of showers and storms next week
A high fire danger continues today across the region.
A high fire danger continues today across the region.

Very Low humidity is expected today. Winds could be breezy at times and these factors are leading to a high fire danger today.

THE WEEKEND

Sunny and seasonable conditions are expected today. Highs look to reach the 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain much lighter, but higher elevations could see breezy winds at times with winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be warmer. A shift in wind direction will allow temperatures climb about 10 degrees higher than Saturday afternoon.

Based on the overall pattern, it looks like it may be safe to begin planting. No frost/freeze is expected in the next 10 days. This would take us into the second week of May which is typically beyond the latest frost and freeze.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

Monday will feature rain that will spread northward into the area along with temperatures returning to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Once the warm front lifts through, the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable which may lead to a chance of severe weather. Tuesday offers the better chance of severe storms, so monitor the forecast closely!

The weekend is dry but unsettled weather returns during the first week of May.
After Tuesday’s active weather, the slow-moving front remains nearby keeping a chance of showers and storms around on Wednesday before some cooler air arrives behind the front late in the week.

