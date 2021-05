Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit crosses the finish line 1st at Kentucky Derby, which would give trainer Bob Baffert his record 7th win, according to the Associated Press.

Kentucky Derby entrant Medina Spirit works out Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)