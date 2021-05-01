One person displaced after fire at Ridgeview Apartments

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is displaced after their third-story Ridgeview Apartments unit caught fire Saturday.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 5:50 p.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road, in the North County area, for a report of a commercial fire alarm. The first crews at the scene found smoke showing from the third story.

The one adult home at the time was able to evacuate safely, along with all residents of the apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping the adult who evacuated.

The flames were knocked down in about 10 minutes after the first crews responded.

A portion of water damage occurred to the apartment and the floors below. The damage from smoke and fire is minor.

Multiple units with the City of Roanoke aided the efforts.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working on a damage estimate.

