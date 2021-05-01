Advertisement

Strawberry Festival serves up shortcake, despite Friday’s high winds

After cancelling the 2020 Strawberry Festival, Community School celebrated its return on Friday
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers from Community School battled the wind Friday, as they celebrated the return of the Strawberry Festival.

Day one included gale force winds in the parking lot of the Berglund Center, but two assembly lines were able to serve up strawberry shortcake to a steady stream of drive-thru customers.

Liz Johnson is the Director of Marketing & Development at Community School.

“After cancelling last year, we were disappointed and not only because it raises money for Community School, but also because it’s an iconic event in Roanoke,” Johnson told WDBJ7. “And so, we’re really glad this year we’ve been able to re-imagine it in a different format, and that clearly it’s being supported.”

The 41st Community School Strawberry Festival will continue as a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Berglund Center parking lot.

