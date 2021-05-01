VA COVID percent positivity at 4.7 for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 660,553 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 963 from the 659,590 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,249 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,289,988 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from 6,190,879 Friday. 44.7% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 31.3% are fully vaccinated.

7,051,140 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 4.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,777 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,770 reported Friday.

885 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 950 reported Friday. 54,686 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

