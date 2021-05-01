Advertisement

VA COVID percent positivity at 4.7 for second straight day

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 660,553 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 963 from the 659,590 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,249 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,289,988 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from 6,190,879 Friday. 44.7% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 31.3% are fully vaccinated.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,051,140 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 4.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,777 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,770 reported Friday.

885 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 950 reported Friday. 54,686 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Falwell Jr. appears at student event and invites crowd to ‘real Liberty graduation’
Patrick Davis and Mario Day are both facing a second degree murder charge in a 2019 homicide...
Two arrested in 2019 Franklin County murder
WDBJ
Small pets killed, three people displaced after house fire in Roanoke
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Volvo's Dublin plant in southwest Virginia
Volvo Trucks and UAW reach tentative labor agreement

Latest News

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
Testing water under the ground is helping researchers stay on top of potential coronavirus...
Virginia Tech wastewater samples target COVID-19 testing
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday