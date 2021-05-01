Victim identified after fatal fall from Lynchburg train trestle

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who fell from a railroad trestle and died at Riverside Park in Lynchburg has been identified.

Lynchburg Police say the man was Sean O’Hare, 20, of Port Republic.

The incident happened Sunday, April 25.

Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report that a man had fallen, and attempted life-saving efforts at the scene.

A woman also fell from the train trestle and was treated for non-critical injuries at the scene and released.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to contact 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

