Virginia Tech wastewater samples target COVID-19 testing

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Testing water under the ground is helping researchers stay on top of potential coronavirus outbreaks on Virginia Tech’s campus.

Students gather samples each week from manholes across campus. If people are near certain areas, by a manhole that has a positive sample, school leaders make sure they receive a COVID-19 test to stop the virus before it spreads.

Researchers started ‘grab sampling’ wastewater on campus last fall to see what they could learn about what comes out of the other end.

“It’s been lots of fun, honestly, but it’s also been pretty exhausting,” the project co-director Peter Vikesland said. “I think that we’ve learned a lot as we’ve gone, I mean it’s very much science in the moment where things don’t always work exactly as you planned.”

Virginia Tech eventually invested $200,000 to update the equipment and make it more efficient.

Composite samplers collect waste samples 24-7. Students then gather them twice a week where they are sent to the Fralin Biomedical Research Center in Roanoke.

If the sample’s positive, that’s the signal to use resources most effectively and get a COVID-19 test from someone that’s near the manhole.

This non-invasive method gives university leaders another piece of information to better understand COVID’s overall prevalence.

“We’re looking for the signal from the RNA, which is the same as what you get when you have the swab stuck up your nose,” Vikesland said. “So, it just comes out the other end.”

When we get on the other side of the pandemic, they’ll use the data collected to look back at the virus, but this method could also be applied to detect antibiotic resistance and viruses like the flu.

“It’s now going to really optimize and make good go forward as something that people do on a regular basis,” Vikesland said.

