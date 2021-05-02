Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police find body Saturday at undisclosed location
Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Victim identified after fatal fall from Lynchburg train trestle
Courtesy Travis Coffey
Forest fire in Rockbridge County at 25% containment as crews monitor fluctuating conditions
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
Traffic Alert
Montgomery County multi-vehicle crash causes delays along I-81N
Courtesy VDOT
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81S in Botetourt County
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home