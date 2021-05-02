Active weather pattern returns this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds and warmer temperatures today

Rain and a few storms possible Monday

A slow moving system linger through Wednesday

SUNDAY

Clouds have moved into the region and we will likely continue to see these stratus clouds linger through the day. We will see increasing clouds later today. Winds out of the Southwest will increase today becoming breezy at times. This will allow temperatures climb about 10 degrees higher than Saturday afternoon.

MONDAY

Monday will feature rain that will spread northward into the area along a warm front with temperatures returning to the 70s. Showers spread into the region early in the morning. The best chance will be in the morning with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon.

Rain timing for Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

We could see a round of showers and storms early on Tuesday. After a break and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s another round of showers or storms is possible in the afternoon.

A few scattered showers or storms for Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The cold front associated with the same system that will bring rain chances on Monday and Tuesday will move through on Wednesday. At this time the timing of the front is uncertain. Some models have the front moving through in the morning and other have it later in the day. Once the front moves out cooler air will move in for the end of the week. Another system is expected late Thursday.

A cold front bring more rain chance on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

