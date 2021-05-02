Advertisement

Downshift hosts free annual bike swap

Folks look at bike's at Downshift's free bike swap event.
Folks look at bike's at Downshift's free bike swap event.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downshift Bikes held a free bike swap event for the community on Sunday.

The bike shop’s annual event gave folks a chance to buy, sell and trade bikes, parts and accessories. The store owner, Stephen Ambruzs, said bike inventory has been very low during the pandemic, so this swap helped people get the parts they’ve been needing. It took place inside of the Family Services Garage.

“Roanoke is a great outdoor center, and we are a great biking town, so we really want to encourage people to get out, especially now in the beginning of the season, right, dust your bike off, maybe sell it, maybe upgrade, maybe get something else,” Ambruzs said.

He said there was a good turnout for the day and the weather couldn’t have been better.

