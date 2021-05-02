Man shot overnight in Lynchburg, expected to survive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Longview Rd. just after 11:00 Saturday night.

There, they found one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police say several vehicles had also been shot.

Police have no one in custody.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to contact Lynchburg Police.

