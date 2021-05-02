New emergency line for those having difficulties in Campbell County
According to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety, there is a potential service interruption affecting wireless users within the county boundary.
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone that is within the Campbell County boundary is being asked to use an alternate to the direct dial of 9-1-1 for emergencies.
As a precaution, officials ask everyone regardless of their type of phone to utilize (434)-332-9574, (434)-283-9574 or (434)-592-9574 until service is restored.
