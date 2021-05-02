North Carolina artist uses East Tennessee scenic areas for art inspiration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jeremy Sams calls Archdale, North Carolina home but he often takes to the Smokies and uses some of the most scenic areas of East Tennessee as his office while he paints.

Sams has been doing Plein Air art for the last few years and says it all started when a gallery suggested he take that form while spending more time outdoors. He decided to occasionally leave North Carolina and head to scenic areas in Knoxville, Townsend, Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains to capture some of the best views the region has to offer.

Plein Air art is when you keep the canvas eye level, and pain the background that you see to the point where it almost blends in with its surroundings according to Sams.

The next time Sams plans to be in the area is for his parents’ wedding anniversary in the Pigeon Forge area in June in which he plans to paint more of the area.

To see some of Jeremy Sams work click HERE.

