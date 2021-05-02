Advertisement

Sights and sounds of Kentucky Derby 147

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby 147 featured fans for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the past to run without spectators back in September.

More than 50,000 horse racing fans packed Churchill Downs, but it’s roughly 90,000 fans fewer than usual.

Fans from across the globe say they are celebrating a return to normalcy along with the winning horses.

There was no shortage of flair and pageantry, as guests took the fashion to the next level.

Many fans said with covid they had more time to plan their ensembles.

“I got married on Kentucky Derby day in 1985, so this was a bucket list, and here we are,” said Matty and Mo Traynor.

Coordination was key, especially with a new accessory this year- masks.

On a normal year, the space everywhere in Churchill Downs would packed, people pressed up against each other shoulder to shoulder. But this year everyone gets a chance to spread out.

“It’s kind of a celebration maybe covid’s coming to an end and I wanted to come down here,” said David Lorsch, a guest from Arizona.

It is a highly anticipated celebration for many.

“I’m just so blessed and it’s open back up on my birthday,” said Lisa Thornton.

All eyes were on the track, and all hopes are high for a normal Derby next year.

