VA COVID percent positivity drops to 4.6, fewer than 1,000 new cases added for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 661,314 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 2, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 761 from the 660,553 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 963 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,354,388 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from 6,289,988 Saturday. 45.0% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 31.8% are fully vaccinated.

7,066,008 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 4.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.7 reported Friday and Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 10,791 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,777 reported Saturday.

858 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 885 reported Saturday. 54,717 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

