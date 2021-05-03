Blue Ridge Parkway to close at Roanoke River Bridge for rehab project

(WDBJ) - The National Park Service has announced the closure of the Roanoke River Bridge at Milepost 114.7 on the Blue Ridge Parkway as the stretch undergoes a major rehabilitation project.

Beginning May 16, the Roanoke River Overlook/parking lot and trail access to the Roanoke River will also be closed.

Courtesy Roanoke County Parks and Recreation (Roanoke County Parks and Recreation)

Milepost 115 at Explore Park through Milepost 121.4 to Route 220 will stay open during this period.

Visitors can reach Explore Park from the south on U.S. 220 at Milepost 121.4 and with the Mill Mountain Parkway at Milepost 120. An additional route is available through Rutrough Road.

The closure will be in place through the spring of 2022.

