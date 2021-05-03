Community School reports good turnout at Strawberry Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizers of the Strawberry Festival said turnout was great at this year’s drive-through event.

The school had to reimagine its annual fundraiser because of the pandemic, moving the event to the Berglund Center parking lot.

Even with the windy weather, the Community School said people were lining up to get a bite out of a variety of sweet treats.

“We had 60 mile per hour wind out in that parking lot on Friday and short cakes were literally flying. So that was a huge challenge but as always our volunteers rallied together and literally hold down the fort and we were still able to serve a lot of people,” Community School Marketing and Development Director Liz Johnson said.

On Friday the school sold 300 to 400 strawberry shortcakes every hour, and on Saturday those sales doubled. The money raised at the event will help with tuition costs and other items at the school.

