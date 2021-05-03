Advertisement

Danville crews stabilize garage after driver crashes into it

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a driver crashed a car into a home in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house on Larchmont Way around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A driver had crashed into the front of a garage. Crews assessed the house and determined the garage wall between the garage doors had been compromised.

The fire department’s technical rescue team built shoring and installed them to stabilize the structure. Crews removed the vehicle and deemed the home safe for occupancy.

Units were on scene for about an hour and a half.

