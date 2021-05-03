Fire damages Roanoke Co. home under renovation, sends firefighter to hospital

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that left a single-story home damaged Monday morning.

Fire and Rescue responded to the home in the 2900 block of Tully Drive around 2 a.m. First-arriving crews from Hollins’ Station 5 found smoke showing from the front door. They brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes with the help of City of Roanoke Fire and EMS.

The house was not occupied at the time and was under renovation, therefore no one was displaced. As a precaution, the department said one firefighter was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The fire marshal’s office estimated damages at around $8,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.