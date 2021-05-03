Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Trout, subject of Giies County AMBER Alert, now found safe
2-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County, Va. found safe
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Roanoke Police find body Saturday at undisclosed location
Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Three adults, one child displaced after Roanoke house fire

Latest News

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia
The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures...
New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Missing Boy Found Safe
Missing Boy Found Safe
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India