Millions behind on important cancer screenings, new study says

The study found April 2020 was the month with the lowest cancer screenings.(Live 5 News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study found many Americans have missed their scheduled screenings for cancer.

According to researchers from the University of Kansas, there were nearly 9.4 million fewer cancer screenings in 2020 than in 2019. Researchers estimated nearly four million fewer mammograms and colonoscopies. The study also highlighted 1.5 million fewer prostate cancer screenings.

The study found April 2020 was the month with the lowest cancer screenings. By July 2020, monthly screenings for breast and prostate cancer had nearly recovered.

To read the full study, click here.

