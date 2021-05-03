Pets rescued, 5 displaced from Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people have been displaced following a fire at a multi-family house in Roanoke Sunday night.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW just before 9:30 p.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the home, and five residents had made it out safely.

The department said a person passing by noticed the fire and notified the residents to escape. Fire crews rescued a number of pets from the house.

The residents, from two separate units, will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 9:24pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1500 block of Orange Ave NW for a fire. Upon arrival units found... Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021

