Pets rescued, 5 displaced from Roanoke house fire
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people have been displaced following a fire at a multi-family house in Roanoke Sunday night.
Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW just before 9:30 p.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the home, and five residents had made it out safely.
The department said a person passing by noticed the fire and notified the residents to escape. Fire crews rescued a number of pets from the house.
The residents, from two separate units, will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
