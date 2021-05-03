Advertisement

Pets rescued, 5 displaced from Roanoke house fire

Five people were displaced May 2 following a fire in the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people have been displaced following a fire at a multi-family house in Roanoke Sunday night.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1500 block of Orange Avenue NW just before 9:30 p.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the home, and five residents had made it out safely.

The department said a person passing by noticed the fire and notified the residents to escape. Fire crews rescued a number of pets from the house.

The residents, from two separate units, will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021

