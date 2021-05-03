Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools proposes to buy former Roanoke Times building, repurpose current facilities

Roanoke City Public Schools proposes Equity in Action plan
Roanoke City Public Schools proposes Equity in Action plan(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is pushing for equity in the district.

The school system wants all students to have equal access to technical programs and to provide families with more educational opportunities.

To take the step forward the school system is proposing to purchase and repurpose buildings throughout the city.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Superintendent Verletta White presented a proposal to buy the old Roanoke Times building and renovate and upgrade its current facilities.

The goal is to create a new technical education center closer to William Fleming High School so students like Devin Williamson can have easier access to the programs.

Right now, the junior has to travel between high schools every day to take his technical career classes.

“There’s a lot of time wasted right there,” Williamson said. “I think it would be easier if it was at Fleming.”

Part of Monday’s proposal also discussed transforming the William Ruffner building, next door to the William Fleming High School, into another Roanoke Technical Education Center.

“Just as we have ROTEC at Gibboney Hall at the Patrick Henry Campus, we want a premiere site at Fleming as well,” White said.

In the outlined plans, the school district would move all of its administrative offices to the former Roanoke Times building and repurpose its Douglas Avenue facility to host adult educational programs, family workshops and serve as a welcome center for new families moving to the district.

“If we can make sure we are beefing up literacy in our families and giving our families access then we will also automatically prepare our students with literacy as well,” White said.

The multi-million-dollar proposal would happen in three phases over the next three years.

A survey will be available for public feedback starting Wednesday and city council will discuss and vote on the proposal at a later meeting.

For more information about the proposal you can visit the Roanoke City Public Schools website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Trout, subject of Giies County AMBER Alert, now found safe
Woman arrested for abduction of 2-year-old boy
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Roanoke Police find body Saturday at undisclosed location
Loved ones remember 20-year-old Sean O'Hare, who died on April 25th in Lynchburg.
A community remembers and celebrates the life of 20-year-old Sean O’Hare
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student

Latest News

May Awareness For Skin Cancer Month Local Plea For Sunscreen
Local man shares story during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Strawberry Festival
Community School reports good turnout at Strawberry Festival
Spring 2021 Parks And Recreation For Roanoke
Spring 2021 Parks And Recreation For Roanoke
Vinton Wants A Hotel To Attract Visitors
Vinton Wants A Hotel To Attract Visitors