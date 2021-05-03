Roanoke Police investigating homicide following shooting, crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide following reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were notified of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. AS they were responding, they received reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW, between Shenandoah Avenue and Salem Turnpike.

Responding officers found a vehicle in the median near a power pole lying in the road. The department said it appeared the vehicle had crashed into the pole and come to a stop in the median.

The driver, an adult female, was found unresponsive. Responders found she had fatal gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Her identity will be released once the family is notified.

RPD said it believes the two incidents are connected and that the shooting started in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue. No suspects were located, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD.”

