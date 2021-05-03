Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers this morning

Thunderstorms likely this afternoon

A slow moving system linger through Wednesday

MONDAY

Monday will feature rain that will spread northward into the area along a warm front with temperatures returning to the 70s. Showers spread into the region early in the morning. The best chance will be in the morning with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon.

SEVERE POTENIAL : Given early rain and clouds, severe chances may be limited. However, if any sun is able to break through, we could see a number of strong to severe storms by the afternoon. The SPC has placed our entire area under a MARGINAL risk for Monday so stay weather aware.

RISKS: Large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado will be possible.

Isolated severe storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon.

Rain timing for Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

On Tuesday, it appears the start of the day may be dry. After a break and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s another round of showers or storms is possible in the afternoon. These may also be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe weather and the eastern part under a Marginal Risk of severe storms. Remain weather aware during the afternoon.

The western part of our region is under a Slight Risk of severe weather Tuesday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

A few scattered showers or storms for Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The cold front associated with the same system that will bring rain chances on Monday and Tuesday will move through on Wednesday. At this time the timing of the front is uncertain. Some models have the front moving through in the morning and other have it later in the day. Once the front moves out cooler air will move in for the end of the week. Another system is expected late Thursday.

A cold front bring more rain chance on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

