Advertisement

Warner works with state to speed up broadband projects

Sen. Mark Warner says he's working with state officials to accelerate broadband projects in the...
Sen. Mark Warner says he's working with state officials to accelerate broadband projects in the state.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As the federal government devotes more money to building out broadband, Senator Mark Warner says he’s working to speed up projects in Virginia.

The state expects to receive more than $200 million for broadband projects, but much of the money won’t be available right away.

Monday afternoon, Warner said he has been talking with state officials to develop financing tools that would get the projects moving as quickly as possible.

“You could have almost a glut in the system come fall, " Warner told reporters during a teleconference. “And I would love to see Virginia be the first state where virtually every locality gets out in front of making sure you get this broadband in a timely way.”

Warner also said another goal is for every community in Virginia to have a broadband deployment plan in place by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Trout, subject of Giies County AMBER Alert, now found safe
Woman arrested for abduction of 2-year-old boy
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Roanoke Police find body Saturday at undisclosed location
Generic Police Story photo
Roanoke Police investigating homicide following shooting, crash
Severe chances linger into Wednesday.
Strong to severe storms linger into the evening

Latest News

De La Pena Candidate For Governor
De La Pena Candidate For Governor
Church, Community Reacts To Abduction
Church, Community React To Abduction
A student is surprised Monday with a gift-filled book bag.
Lynchburg City Schools students rewarded for dedication to reading
Trout Found Safe, 44-Year-Old Arrested
Trout Found Safe, 44-Year-Old Arrested
HumanKind says they look to get the Bedford-area Early Head Start program up and running by the...
HumanKind establishes first Early Head Start program in Bedford County