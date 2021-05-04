Arrest leads to precautionary lockdown at nearby school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County school was under a brief modified lockdown Tuesday morning during the search for a suspect nearby.

Mason Cove Elementary was on a precautionary lockdown while police searched for a man, with outstanding warrants, who had run from police. Jason Colley, 44 of Roanoke County, was arrested about a mile from the school and charged with violation of a protective order and obstruction.

Roanoke County Police say there was no threat to the school.

