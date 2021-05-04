Averett University students create lessons connected to Danville’s history for elementary schools

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University juniors are a year from receiving their education degrees, and have gotten work experience by making history lessons for K-through-5th grade students.

“What we wanted to do was make history come alive and be able to do hands-on activities to engage them, because students work and learn better when they are doing hands-on activities instead of just worksheets,” said Morgan Jones.

Each one of the students was tasked to create two weeks worth of history lessons and find ways to connect them to Danville.

That led them to the city’s museum of fine arts and history.

“First thing we did was come in here and tour and look at all the artifacts they have in here, and then we started looking at the SOL standards in Virginia to see how they connect and how they could work together,” said Makayla Woods.

Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History executive director Elsabe Dixon reached out to the university in an effort to make sure their exhibits could be used for teaching.

“These education units allow you to know your place in your own community, but also know your place in the world, because Danville was a very important city in the civil rights,” said Dixon.

The lessons will be available for Danville Public School teachers.

