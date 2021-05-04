Advertisement

Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman

Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW on Friday.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police confirm a body found in the southwest part of the city is that of a woman missing since March 19.

The afternoon of May 1, 2021, police were notified a body had been found in an outbuilding in the 2200 block of Sherwood Avenue SW, a short distance from where she had been reported missing. There were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play, according to police.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where she was positively identified as Harriet Hodges, who had been reported missing from the Grandin Village area.

Police issued this statement:

“Please keep Harriet’s loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you to community members who tirelessly searched for her and assisted Roanoke Police during this investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
2-year-old Noah Trout has been found and is safe, officials say.
Church releases statement on kidnapping of 2-year-old
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
Noah has been found but are still a lot of unanswered questions about the incident.
Giles Co. church and community react to Sunday’s child abduction
Generic Police Story photo
Roanoke Police investigating homicide following shooting, crash

Latest News

A tree fell during severe weather at Brandon and Brambleton in Roanoke May 4, 2021
Trees down throughout much of WDBJ7 viewing area
A tree fell during severe weather at Brandon and Brambleton in Roanoke May 4, 2021
SW Virginia Severe Weather-May 4, 2021
Vinton Rain and Wind
Vinton Rain and Wind
Roanoke Tree Falls
Show us your weather pictures