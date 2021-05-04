Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police confirm a body found in the southwest part of the city is that of a woman missing since March 19.

The afternoon of May 1, 2021, police were notified a body had been found in an outbuilding in the 2200 block of Sherwood Avenue SW, a short distance from where she had been reported missing. There were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play, according to police.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where she was positively identified as Harriet Hodges, who had been reported missing from the Grandin Village area.

Police issued this statement:

“Please keep Harriet’s loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you to community members who tirelessly searched for her and assisted Roanoke Police during this investigation.”

