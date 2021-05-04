Advertisement

Botetourt County hosts first restaurant week

By Kate Capodanno
May. 4, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is hosting its first ever restaurant week.

Shop Botetourt organized the event which includes 18 different locally owned businesses.

There are special deals available until Sunday.

“We just wanted to remind people that these businesses are still open,” Shop Botetourt Brandy Underwood said. “It was the perfect time of year to have people come because there are a lot of restaurants that have outdoor seating, so you have a lot of options to come and still participate in restaurant week.”

Folks are encouraged to fill out a BoCo Eats Bingo card and tag Shop Botetourt on social media so they can be entered for a chance to win up to $500 in gift cards.

