Elementary school teacher named Lynchburg teacher of the year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg City Schools Release) - Lynchburg City Schools has named its teacher of the year for 2021. Rachel Parr teaches fourth grade at T. C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation.

In a statement, the district said, “The 2021 school year has been both challenging and exceptional. LCS acknowledges the extraordinary efforts our teachers have made during this year. As a result, this year’s Teacher of the Year candidate serves as an encouragement and example of the passion, resilience, and joy found in teaching and in learning.”

In his letter recommending Parr for consideration, T.C. Miller principal Dr. Jeff Guerin said, “She is an innovator in the classroom, and she constantly seeks to find new technology to enhance virtual learning. Ms. Parr brings math alive for her students, consistently works to utilize best practices in her instruction, and provides excellent support to those who work around her. Her passion for the subjects she covers in class is only overshadowed by the thoughtfulness she shows to her students.”

Rachel Parr is Lynchburg's Teacher of the Year for 2021 (Lynchburg City Schools)

Parr said in her philosophy of education she has endeavored to provide a safe place for students to grow and learn in the classroom, on the YouTube classroom she created and the synchronous virtual instruction she provided. She said when students enter her classroom, they are greeted with inspirational messages, including the statement that “if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.”

In her interview for consideration for the annual honor, Parr mentioned “the little things are often the big things.”

