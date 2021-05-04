Lynchburg City Schools students rewarded for dedication to reading

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Lynchburg City Schools students were rewarded for their dedication to reading this year.

The school system surprised some students Monday with gift-filled book bags.

Those bags were given to those who read at least 20 books this year.

Names were drawn from a pool of students who completed the challenge.

“This year, especially with the pandemic, you know, everything has been really crazy and we wanted to show our kids, our community, everybody alike that we haven’t given up on our students. We’re still working really hard. We’re still there for them. They are still learning. We are still teaching,” said Brittany Willis, Dunbar Middle School teacher.

Several small businesses donated to that challenge.

