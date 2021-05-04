Lynchburg Hillcats prepare for season opener, COVID protocols in place

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minor League Baseball is back in the Hill City Tuesday night!

The roar of the crowd was silenced last year after COVID struck out public gatherings and sporting events, including Lynchburg Hillcats baseball.

“So really, what it’s just created is a long wait and a desperate to get back out there and play some baseball,” Maura Sheridan, director of broadcast and marketing, said.

Which is exactly what the team and fans will be doing Tuesday night during the Hillcats season opener.

“Everyone here just really missed seeing a game,” Sheridan said. “It’s been so long. It’s crazy.”

Along with new season, Sheridan said there are also new protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve been working so hard in order to accomplish that and that starts from the players to the coaches to everyone in the front office to everyone in the grounds crew,” she said.

Capacity has been reduced so that folks can socially distance in the stands and everyone over the age of two will be required to wear masks.

“That’s from major league baseball and that’s what we’re going to follow for the foreseeable future,” she said.

But even though the experience in the stands will be different, game on the field will be the same - just as exciting as ever.

“I think we all have like night before Christmas jitters now because we’re just so pumped to actually watch baseball,” Sheridan said.

And because the Hillcats opening day is also Stars Wars Day, the first 500 fans will get a Baby Southpaw bobblehead that looks like Baby Yoda. There will also be fireworks almost every weekend just like years past.

