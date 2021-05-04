More than 21,000 without power throughout the region

(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power customers in the thousands are without power Tuesday as storms roll through Southwest Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, more than 3,000 people are without service in Roanoke County.

Approximately 1,400 are without power in Montgomery County.

There are around 1,500 people without power in Botetourt County.

The City of Lynchburg, Amherst County and Bedford County show approximately 15,000 customers without power.

