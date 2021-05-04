Name released of victim in fatal Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman found shot to death Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Taniko Belt, 46 of Roanoke.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were notified of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As they were responding, they received reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW, between Shenandoah Avenue and Salem Turnpike.

Officers found a vehicle in the median near a power pole lying in the road. The department said it appeared the vehicle had crashed into the pole and come to a stop in the median.

The driver, Belt, was found unresponsive. Responders found she had been shot, and she was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

RPD said it believes the two incidents are connected and that the shooting started in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD.”

