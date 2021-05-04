Advertisement

Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted two-year-old

Residents stood outside, waiting for the moment they could go back into their homes.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was at the Chesnut Village mobile home park where authorities were able to locate two-year-old Noah Trout, but the families who live there say they are still in shock that their neighbors could have had something to do with this crime.

Investigators were still on scene Tuesday evening in Clifton Forge trying to piece together the evidence of the child’s abduction.

“I’m hoping everything is okay and that the family that lost their kid can have it back. It’s really sad. I don’t know why a person would do that to a little kid,” neighbor Joshua Rodriguez said.

Another neighbor said his brother, and his brother’s fiancé, were the ones taken into custody.

“We had no clue she went out and stole a kid, and made him believe it was his kid and everything, come to find out the kid was stolen,” said Dennis Bess.

