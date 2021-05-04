New coffee shop in Martinsville hopes to add a new vibe to the city

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coffee shop in Martinsville hopes to bring a fresh vibe to the uptown area.

The Ground Floor opened over the weekend and sold more than 500 cups of coffee in the first day.

The owner recently moved to Martinsville from Houston and wanted to create a new space for people in the city.

“Basically, trying to create a community hub, we have been throwing out the living room of Martinsville as our motto, so we’d love for our community to look at us as that living room to go to,” said owner Josh Blancas.

The shop plans to add food to its menu in the near future.

